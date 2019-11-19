HUNTINGTON — An architect hired by the Huntington Municipal Development Authority is currently drafting several potential uses for the former ACF Industries complex along 3rd Avenue, Executive Director Cathy Burns said Monday.
Meanwhile, the closing of the $3.12 million purchase of the complex is still pending as the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, or HMDA, works to obtain title insurance.
HMDA members agreed to purchase the 42-acre ACF property in June. The property, located along the north and south sides of 3rd Avenue near 24th Street, is central to a plan to remake that area and surrounding properties into the Huntington Brownfields Innovation Zone, or H-BIZ.
Burns said previously that several companies have expressed interest in redeveloping the former industrial complex, but did not name those companies. HMDA has since hired Stromberg/Garrigan & Associates Inc, of Somerset, Pennsylvania, to draft several potential uses in the meantime.
Architect Sean Garrigan is working with members of the Huntington Office of Planning and Zoning to determine various parking requirements for the complex. The city’s zoning ordinances would require a certain number of parking spaces depending on what the complex is redeveloped as, such as commercial space or a medical facility.
“That’s what (Garrigan) will be able to come back and share with us,” Burns said. “’If you use it for this, this is how much you can use for development and this is how much for parking,’ just to give us a better sense of the possibilities.”
Along with the ACF property, the board also purchased and resold 8 acres of the nearby Flint Group Pigments property, located along the north side of 5th Avenue at 24th Street. HMDA members bought the property for $750,000 and resold it to Marshall University for $468,000. The property is planned as the future site of Marshall University’s 3,500-seat ballpark, which has a March 2021 completion date.
Burns said Garrigan also will work with the Missouri-based architectural firm hired by Marshall University, AECOM, to ensure that both developments complement each other.
“They will be two separate developments, but they will have some connectivity,” Burns said. “There is discussion currently taking place between our architect and their architect so we can do our proposed plan of design, so that it complements what is being designed there.”
HMDA had hoped to closed on the sale of the ACF complex by the end of the December, but Burns said that it will likely happen early next year.
The West Virginia Economic Development Authority, one of HMDA’s lenders, requires title insurance before disbursing funds. HMDA is working with First American Title Agency Services, of Barboursville, to obtain the insurance. Before that can happen, HMDA needs a quitclaim deed for several CSX railroad track spurs located on the property. The deed will affirm that CSX has no rights to those spurs, Burns said.