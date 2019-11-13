HUNTINGTON — An arctic blast brought snow and unusually cold temperatures to the Tri-State on Tuesday. Low-lying areas, including Cabell County, received a light dusting, while higher elevations saw up to 3 inches of snowfall.

The cold front was expected to continue into Wednesday morning, bringing a threat of record-low temperatures in many areas, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service in Charleston.

There will be widespread “bitterly cold” temperatures in the teens for much of Wednesday. Temperatures were expected to remain below average for the remainder of the week before warming up this weekend.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.