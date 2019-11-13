HUNTINGTON — An arctic blast brought snow and unusually cold temperatures to the Tri-State on Tuesday. Low-lying areas, including Cabell County, received a light dusting, while higher elevations saw up to 3 inches of snowfall.
The cold front was expected to continue into Wednesday morning, bringing a threat of record-low temperatures in many areas, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service in Charleston.
There will be widespread “bitterly cold” temperatures in the teens for much of Wednesday. Temperatures were expected to remain below average for the remainder of the week before warming up this weekend.