HUNTINGTON — Temperatures dropped by 30 degrees early Friday morning and a few inches of snow fell, and the wind chill of minus 2 degrees took its toll on the region.
Average temperatures across West Virginia dropped to single digits Friday, with wind gusts of up to 50 mph in the lowlands and 60 mph in the mountains creating wind chills of minus-25 degrees Fahrenheit in most parts of the state and 40-below in mountainous areas, meteorologist Tony Edwards said.
“When you have wind chills that cold, you can see frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, or in as little as 10 minutes in the mountains, where the wind chill could be as cold as 45-below,” Edwards said.
The Arctic blast would continue overnight Friday and well into Sunday as waves of cold air continue to move through the region. Temperature advisories are in effect, and Edwards warned that temperatures will not rise above freezing until Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s not going to get too much colder, but it’s not going to get any warmer, by any means,” he said.
Gordon Merry, emergency services coordinator for Cabell County, said there was a remarkably low number of accidents and emergency situations Friday, considering the weather and holiday travel.
“Most of the people have been staying off the roads, staying in,” Merry said.
He said the biggest concern is the safety of unsheltered people.
“Last night was a little challenging; we transported a couple people to the City Mission so that they would be out of the weather,” he said.
The cold weather shelter at Huntington City Mission will be open 24 hours through the weekend. It has 30 cots but was over capacity Thursday night with 43 people sleeping there.
Angela Harshbarger, public relations and special events coordinator for City Mission, suspected the facility would have even more people come in Friday night.
“We will open up the lobbies if need be, but we should have enough room in the cold weather shelter. No one will have to stay out in the cold that wants to be inside,” Harshbarger said.
While many places closed because of the weather, some saw an uptick in business because of dropping temperatures.
In Huntington, 20th Street Hardware saw about six to eight customers Friday morning.
“The people that did come in got salt and plastic for their windows. One guy got heat tape for plumbing,” said Brian McCarley.
Ferguson Brothers Plumbing and Heating hadn’t had many calls Friday but expects more over the next few days.
“If people’s pipes start freezing and busting, that’s when we’ll get a lot of calls,” said Stephanie Pauley.
While there hadn’t been many accidents, towing companies were still busy.
“We don’t have any issues operating but we are busy,” said Karen Spillman. “With the bad roads it’s hard to get to everything.”
JB’s Towing hadn’t had any extra calls, but it did have to help out a semi truck that was stuck near Riverside Drive, which took about five hours Friday morning.
While significant snow accumulation is not expected in the next 24 hours, West Virginians should still exercise caution when traveling, Edwards said. In these conditions, a broken-down vehicle could be deadly, he said.
“At best, it would be uncomfortable,” Edwards said. “At worst, it could be quite dangerous.”
Vehicles should be equipped with roadside emergency kits that include warm clothing, blankets, water and high-energy foods, like protein bars, dried fruit and nuts. They also can include flashlights, a shovel and road salt.
Ohio State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon asked all residents to make sure their homes are fire safe. Many fire incidents during this time of the year are preventable as long as people take the right precautions.
“It may be tempting to use alternative heating right now, but it is also important to do so safely,” said Reardon. “The use of alternative heating sources can greatly increase the chance of a fire occurring.”
HD Media reporter Roger Adkins contributed to this article.
