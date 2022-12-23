The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Temperatures dropped by 30 degrees early Friday morning and a few inches of snow fell, and the wind chill of minus 2 degrees took its toll on the region.

Average temperatures across West Virginia dropped to single digits Friday, with wind gusts of up to 50 mph in the lowlands and 60 mph in the mountains creating wind chills of minus-25 degrees Fahrenheit in most parts of the state and 40-below in mountainous areas, meteorologist Tony Edwards said.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.