HUNTINGTON — Handmade goods ranging from ceramics to jewelry were on display during the second annual 14th Street West Arts Fest in Huntington on Friday.

The event, held along 14th Street West in the city’s antiques district, featured more than 20 pop-up shops from area artisans. Special activities included live leatherworking, screen printing and embroidery demonstrations.

The event also featured live music.

Friday’s activities kicked off the events on tap this weekend during Old Central City Days, a festival that celebrates the history of Central City, once a booming manufacturing town. That event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Admission is free.

