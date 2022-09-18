ONA — After beginning a festival in 1994, a Cabell County marching band continued the tradition Saturday.
The 28th annual Cabell Midland Marching Knights band festival, “A Knight at the Round Table,” began late Saturday morning and continued into the evening.
Eighteen bands from area high schools competed — Wirt County, Johnson Central, Shady Springs, Wahama, Herbert Hoover, South Charleston, James Monroe, Scott, Poca, Wayne, Lincoln County, Ravenswood, Princeton, Hurricane, Greenbrier East, Spring Valley, Capital and Phillip Barbour.
Cabell Midland also performed in exhibition.
Results of the competition were not available as of press time Saturday.
Band boosters for the Marching Knights sold concessions during the festival. A basket raffle was held, and local vendors also attended.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.