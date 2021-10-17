HUNTINGTON — Representing four states and nearly 30 high schools, marching bands from across the region descended on Huntington for the Tri-State Marching Championships held at Marshall University on Saturday.
Divided into four competitive classes in two divisions — the Marco Division for smaller groups, and the Marshall Division for larger ensembles — the bands were judged on their technique and ability in music, marching, general effect and more.
Hosted annually by the Marshall University Marching Thunder, this year’s event offered three state champion awards, which were given to the highest-scoring band from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. Grand champions and runners-up for each class group, as well as various category awards, also were given in addition to overall awards for majorettes, featured twirler and dance.
The South Point High School Marching Band was named grand champion of the Marshall Division, while Greenbrier East High School’s marching band was named grand champion in the Marco Division.
