HUNTINGTON — Area community colleges, including Mountwest Community & Technical College in Huntington, are joining the ranks of institutions of higher learning suspending in-person classes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the week of March 16-20 at Mountwest, all face-to-face instruction is suspended. All courses currently delivered 100% online will continue normal activities. All full-time faculty and staff are to report to work as scheduled, though part-time staff and student workers are not to report until further notice.
All adjunct faculty will receive direction from their respective academic chairs in the coming days.
Spring break will be observed during the week of March 22-28. Beginning March 30, all classes will move to alternative non-face-to-face instructional methods, which may vary from class to class. Students will receive additional communication regarding class activities and further guidance.
Traditional instruction will resume April 13 unless college leadership deems it unsafe to resume face-to-face instruction at that time.
Ashland Community & Technical College is canceling all in-person classes Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17, to allow faculty time to prepare for remote/alternative delivery of instruction, which is scheduled March 18-27. During this time, in-person lecture classes, nursing labs and surgical technology labs will go online.
Beginning Wednesday, March 18, the technical programs listed below and science labs will meet as regularly scheduled on campus, as online delivery is not optimal or feasible. In those classrooms and labs, ACTC will take extra precautions and will practice social distancing as prescribed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- Advanced Integrated Technology
- Air Conditioning Technology
- Applied Process Technology
- Automotive Technology
- Computerized Manufacturing & Machining
- Cosmetology (facility will be closed to the public)
- Diesel Technology
- Electrical Technology
- Industrial Maintenance Technology
- Lineman
- Medical Nurse Aide
- Phlebotomy
- Truck Driver Training (CDL)
- Welding
Students in field and clinical placements should contact their supervising instructor for more information.
During this period, ACTC will offer open computer labs on the Technology Drive Campus and on the College Drive Campus for any student who does not have broadband internet access or a personal computer. Additionally, the college will enhance Wi-Fi access to encompass the parking areas on these campuses for added convenience.
All campus buildings will be open and all ACTC employees and student workers will report to their normal office and locations as usual providing they have no symptoms. Supervisors will work with employees on an individual basis to determine if a work-from-home option is possible. ACTC requests that students, faculty and staff do not bring children or guests with them when coming to campus.
All college-sponsored events are canceled through March 27, and college-sponsored student travel and employee travel is suspended until further notice.