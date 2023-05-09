The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Economic development officials who spoke to a West Virginia Legislative Joint Standing Committee on Finance on Monday at Marshall University in Huntington had one request in common.

“We do need to have Route 2 expansion to four lanes,” said Cabell County Commission President Kelli Sobonya. “They only have a two-lane road from Huntington all the way up to Apple Grove. With Nucor coming, it’s very important to get that expansion so that we can have those downstream opportunities.”

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

