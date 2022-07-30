The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Severe Weather Appalachia

Men ride in a boat along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it’s some of the worst flooding in state history.

 Ryan C. Hermens | Lexington Herald-Leader via AP

HUNTINGTON — Following devastating flooding in parts of Appalachia, local groups are seeking ways to help.

The death toll from the flash flooding in eastern Kentucky was at least 25 on Saturday, The Associated Press reported. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said it could take weeks to find all the victims.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

