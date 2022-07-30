Men ride in a boat along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it’s some of the worst flooding in state history.
Rain let up Friday after portions of eastern Kentucky received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches over 48 hours. Beshear said crews made more than 1,200 rescues from helicopters and boats.
The following local groups and businesses plan to send donations to the area:
Teays Valley Christian School, 6562 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, West Virginia, will gather water and cleaning supplies Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the high school gym from 3 to 6 p.m.
Both locations of The Inner Geek, 104 16th St., Ashland, and 30 Pullman Square, Huntington, will be drop-off points for donated items until Wednesday, Aug. 3. Items needed include bottled water, bleach and disinfectants, diapers and other childcare items and cleaning supplies.
Schools in the Ashland Independent Schools district will collect items from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, through Friday, Aug. 5. Water can be dropped off at Paul G. Blazer High School, while diapers and baby food can be taken to Ashland Middle School. Charles Russell Elementary will collect school supplies; Crabbe Elementary will collect toiletries like soap and deodorant; Hager Elementary will collect pajamas, underwear and socks; Oakview Elementary will collect cleaning supplies; and Poage Elementary will collect blankets.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.