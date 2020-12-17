HUNTINGTON — Area lawmakers have been named to leadership positions for the upcoming legislative session in January.
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, has been named minority whip in the Senate. He represents the 5th District, which includes Cabell and part of Wayne counties.
“I am excited about this path forward for our caucus,” Woelfel said in a release. “We have a lot of work in front of us, but with Leader (Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier) at the helm, I think we can work effectively with the majority on important issues for our constituents. I am pleased to be part of caucus leadership.”
In the House of Delegates, Cabell County delegates Daniel Linville and Evan Worrell have been named assistant majority whips by Speaker Roger Hanshaw.
Del. Matt Rohrbach will continue to serve as vice chairman of the House Health and Human Resources Committee with Jeff Pack, R-Raleigh, as chairman.
“Delegate Pack has devoted himself wholeheartedly to efforts to reform the state’s foster care system, and I know he still has a tremendous passion to pursue additional improvements in that area,” Hanshaw said in a release. “Additionally, Dr. Rohrbach has spearheaded initiatives to address our state’s substance abuse crisis. This committee will also be at the forefront of analyzing our pandemic response efforts, and I know they’re ready to get to work to pass additional reforms to help some of our most vulnerable citizens.”
More leadership positions could be announced in the coming days. The legislative session begins in January.