BARBOURSVILLE — Little Caesars restaurants throughout the Tri-State are raising money to help purchase a GPS tracker for every K-9 unit in 70 police departments in West Virginia.
Sabrina Donahue-Moore, VDM Management Group marketing director, said during the month of April, Little Caesars Pizza will raise money for its Pizza Pizza Paws campaign to purchase one DOGTRA Pathfinder TRX GPS tracking collar for 70 police K-9 divisions in the state.
The company has set a $20,000 campaign to cover costs, doubling its goal from two years ago.
Little Caesars started the campaign in 2019 when it provided 85 officers with first aid kits. It was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Donahue-Moore said each year the officers are questioned on what they believe would benefit their unit the most, which led to the offering of the kits two years ago and the GPS trackers for the second campaign.
Vicki Dunn-Marshall, franchisee and owner of VDM Management Group, said it was an honor to help the units.
“From tracking, drug searches and criminal apprehension, the K-9 officers are a great value that makes our communities a safer place to live and work,” she said.
Doug Adams, president of the West Virginia Police Canine Association and Cabell County chief sheriff deputy, said the business’s support was much needed. Many times K-9 divisions in the state are funded by donations and personal contributions, mostly by handlers.
“Their support in helping our police K-9 teams throughout this state with much-needed equipment that couldn’t be purchased without their efforts and your assistance (is appreciated),” he said. “These GPS collars will be of great benefit to police K-9 handlers with maintaining constant whereabouts of their K-9 partner on tracking suspects or even lost children.”
Customers can donate at any participating Little Caesars location or Help for Animals in Barboursville.