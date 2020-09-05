HUNTINGTON — Area supporters of President Donald Trump’s re-election took to the water Saturday for a “Trumptilla.”
Boaters across the country took to the water with Trump memorabilia-covered crafts to show their support for the president. These types of Trump-themed flotillas have been taking place since May, but Saturday was the first one in Huntington.
Participants met at Adams Landing in Huntington for the start of the float down the river. The float ended in Ironton.
A Trump float in Texas made national news Saturday after choppy water left several boats in distress and in need of rescue. At least four boats sank, according to The New York Times.