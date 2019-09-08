HUNTINGTON — Local emergency responders on Saturday practiced what they hope they never truly experience — a mass casualty natural disaster and HAZMAT situation.
The mass casualty exercise spearheaded by the Cabell-Wayne Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) was designed to examine, discuss and demonstrate policy, procedures and coordination with responders and community partners.
The drill took place Saturday morning at Cabell Midland High School.
Participants on Saturday included the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Cabell County Office of Emergency Management, Cabell County Sheriff's Office, Cabell County Board of Education, Wayne OES, Wayne County Health Department, Hospice of Huntington, Genesis Health Care, Medcom, City of Huntington Fire Department - Regional Response Team IV & VI, Ona Volunteer Fire Department, West Virginia American Water, National Weather Service, U.S. Coast Guard-Marine Safety Unit Huntington, Cabell County EMS, Cabell County 911, Cabell County Amateur Radio Emergency Services, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, St. Mary's Medical Center, Cabell Huntington Hospital and the VA Medical Center in Spring Valley.