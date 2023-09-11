The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Schools throughout Cabell County took time Monday to remember and honor the 2,996 people who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

At Milton Middle School, students watched videos from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum with interviews from first responders, survivors or others directly affected by the Sept. 11 attacks. Sixth grade science teacher Katy Turman said her sister, Megan Jones, serves as the vice president of education programs with the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, and she’s been showing the yearly videos in her classroom since 2016.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you