HUNTINGTON — Schools throughout Cabell County took time Monday to remember and honor the 2,996 people who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
At Milton Middle School, students watched videos from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum with interviews from first responders, survivors or others directly affected by the Sept. 11 attacks. Sixth grade science teacher Katy Turman said her sister, Megan Jones, serves as the vice president of education programs with the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, and she’s been showing the yearly videos in her classroom since 2016.
“It’s been great for kids to see firsthand experiences. Every year, they get different people that have different experiences, from first responders, to teachers and principals and anyone else that was in or near the building. So every year they see different people, different experiences,” Turman said. “It’s eye-opening for them. They learn a lot and they seem to get a lot out of it.”
This year’s video featured stories from a principal of a school near the Twin Towers and Dr. Kerry Kelly, who served as the chief medical officer for the New York City Fire Department at the time of the attacks.
Turman’s students said even though the attacks occurred before they were born, they think it is important to honor and remember those who died. Sophia Hinkle said she was most fascinated how people cared for each other on and following Sept. 11.
“I found it extremely intriguing that nobody was really worrying about themselves. Everyone was worrying about everyone else, whether they were a first responder or a student who was going to class, or a teacher who was teaching. Nobody was worrying about themself — just everyone else,” she said.
Over at Spring Hill Elementary, students took a trip to the Spring Hill Cemetery to see the Healing Field, where flags are posted to serve as a patriotic vigil for the victims of the attacks.
Principal Gwyndolyn Pierson said each year, the students see the flag display, the bell tower and the memorial that displays two rails part of the New York/New Jersey PATH train system that were recovered from the World Trade Center following the attacks.
Pierson said Spring Hill Elementary now has some teachers who had not been born when the attacks happened, and she remembers some of the current students’ parents in her own classroom back in 2001.
“I can remember actually, just in my own personal experience, is that we have a student here now that’s in kindergarten, and his mother was in first grade when I taught first grade when it happened,” she said. “It’s hard to believe that it’s been that long, I still feel like it was just yesterday for me. But we just never want to forget because sometimes it is easy to try to forget those things that are painful, but we want to honor them more than anything.”
On Saturday, the Huntington High School Highlander Battalion honored the fallen in the third annual 9/11 Memorial Walk, where participants walked from the bottom of Highlander Way up to the school’s football field.
Senior and Battalion Public Affairs Officer Katherine Klover said the distance of the walk is the length of both of the Twin Towers stacked on top of each other. Klover said growing up after the attacks, it is important to learn about what happened Sept. 11 in the classroom, but she thinks having an event such as the Memorial Walk can bring the community together to honor those who died.
“I think it is so very important. We learn about it in class, but having an event is so very different because it’s the community coming together for this and it happened so many years ago,” Klover said. “I wasn’t alive when it happened, but it has affected America so greatly that we are still holding ceremonies to this day.”
JROTC instructor Major Nicole Masey said the walk is each year the Saturday before Sept. 11, and participants start walking at 8:46 a.m., when the first tower was hit. Masey said as they climb the hill, they keep track of time to remember each event that happened.
“As we’re going up, we’re kind of remembering the time, come up at 8:46, and as we go up, thinking about the different events, not just the towers but the Pentagon and the field crash, too,” Masey said. “These kids are not at the age where, they weren’t even born at the time, so just passing that knowledge on to them with what happened, what that day was like, the experience, it’s kind of neat for them to keep that memory alive.”
Masey said during the past three years, police officers, firefighters, marines or other first responders have participated in the event, but she hopes the event grows and they have more responders and community members participate in the future.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
