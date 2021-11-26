ASHLAND — Jessica Caudill and her husband, Charlie, started their new business selling coffee just three months ago.
On Black Friday, they made their debut at the Ashland Town Center ahead of the business officially moving into the mall.
Selling a variety of coffee beverages and snack foods, The Coffee Doc sat outside the Ashland Town Center to serve those shopping for sales. Caudill said the business had a good first day on site and she is excited for the future partnership with the mall.
“It’s been really smooth. We’ve seen a lot of people, and everyone seems to be really excited about shopping,” she said. “It’s been a little overwhelming at first, but we’re excited to partner with the mall and see where it leads.”
Megan Butler, specialty leasing manager of the Ashland Town Center, said she was sure customers and staff enjoyed having the coffee truck on site Friday because the mall does not currently have a designated coffee shop.
Butler said she and general manager Vicki Ramey tried the truck’s coffee and treats soon after they opened and, after tasting, decided to reach out to discuss a partnership.
While the exact location has not been decided, Butler said it will be inside the mall instead of outside where it parked Friday.
Though it was unclear if overall Black Friday sales would be down due to COVID-19 concerns or extended sales, some businesses inside the Ashland Town Center and the Huntington Mall opened at 6 a.m. Friday and said sales were up from not only last year, but also 2019.
Linda Skeens, owner of Go! Toys and Games in the Huntington Mall and Go! Calendars and Games in the Ashland Town Center, said both of her businesses had significant increases in sales this year compared to previous years.
“From last year, we’ve probably doubled in sales,” Skeens said. “The Huntington Mall location is probably up 60% and here, maybe 20%. It’s a big jump for us.”
That was the scene across much of the country, with The Associated Press reporting that malls and stores were seeing decent-sized crowds on one of the biggest shopping days of the year. The country’s largest mall, the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, said nearly 100,000 people had come as of early afternoon Friday, more than double last year but a bit shy of 2019 numbers.
Sam Stacy, store manager of Rue 21 in Ashland, said people began rolling in around 7 a.m. and it stayed busy throughout the day.
At around 12:30 p.m., Stacy said, sales were up significantly compared to the past two years.
“We’re at about a 75% life from last year,” she said. “We’ve almost doubled our sales. And we’re even doing better now than what we did the year before last, too.”
While sales were up in person, many sales representatives said they expected that increase to continue through the weekend and Cyber Monday.