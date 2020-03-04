HUNTINGTON — Fifth-grade students from across Cabell County gathered in downtown Huntington on Tuesday morning for the 59th Young People’s Concert at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
The concert was offered as the result of a long-term partnership between the Marshall University Symphony Orchestra, the Woman’s Club of Huntington and Cabell County Schools.
Stephen Lawson, professor of horns and music theory, coordinator of brass studies and coordinator of graduate studies in music at Marshall University, conducted the concert.
Ramsey W. Ash, a senior at Cabell Midland High School, served as the guest student soloist, an honor achieved by winning the statewide Young People’s Soloist Competition in January.
In addition to Cabell County students, children from Wayne County schools and other area schools were invited to attend.