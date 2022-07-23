HUNTINGTON — As humidity and high temperatures roll back into the Tri-State over the weekend, many residents will look for ways to beat the heat.
The National Weather Service in Charleston cautioned that this weekend would be “hot and humid, with just a small threat for a rogue shower or thunderstorm.” Temperatures in the Huntington area are expected to be in the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday, with heat index values as high as 100 on Sunday.
People looking for a way to cool off can head to Dreamland Pool in Kenova, which will be open Saturday afternoon. Regular admission is $4, while children under the age of 3 are admitted free.
The pool at Beech Fork State Park will be open between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and between noon and 6 p.m. Sunday. The snack bar and bathhouse will also be open.
The Waves of Fun water park and wave pool in Hurricane, West Virginia, will be open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and between noon and 6 p.m. Sunday. Adult tickets are $8, tickets for children between 5 and 11 cost $6, and children under 4 are admitted free.
The A.D. Lewis Community Center Pool in Huntington will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and between 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
The YMCA Kennedy Center Pool will be open between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and between noon and 6 p.m. Sunday. A day pass for a non-member is $7.
If people can’t make it to a pool to cool off, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that they stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces during the hottest parts of the day and drink water often.
When outdoors, wearing sunscreen is encouraged to help protect the skin. The CDC recommends applying sunscreen in liberal doses and to use more than you think you need.
