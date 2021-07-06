HUNTINGTON — Three area teachers have been named as finalists for West Virginia Teacher of the Year.
Cabell County’s Brian Casto, Putnam County’s Beth Nunley and Logan County’s Kelly Bryant are among 10 finalists for the 2022 title. The West Virginia Department of Education announced the candidates last week.
Casto teaches eighth grade West Virginia Studies at Milton Middle School. He graduated with a B.A. in social studies, grades 5-12, from Marshall University and has been in education 13 years, according to the Department of Education. Casto is also member of Milton Middle School’s leadership team, a team leader and a West Virginia Quiz Bowl coach. Outside of school, Casto coaches T-ball, works with teens in his church’s youth group and enjoys exploring the state with his wife and three children.
In April, Casto was named the Cabell County Schools Teacher of the Year. At the time, Casto said teaching West Virginia Studies was a passion of his as he is the son of a coal miner.
“This is my 13th year and maybe the toughest year we will have as educators. For this year, it means a little bit extra because it has been a challenge to ‘bring it’ because I like to be up and moving around and have students engaged, and this year I’ve tried especially hard by making some videos and anything I can do to spark curiosity,” Casto said when he was recognized by the district.
Nunley teaches music to kindergarten through fifth grade students at Eastbrook Elementary School. She has held her current position for 17 years and has taught music for 30 years, the Department of Education said. Nunley has a B.S. in music education from West Virginia State University and a M.Ed. in school counseling from Marshall University.
“She prides herself on being an energetic, enthusiastic and passionate teacher that instills an appreciation of music in her students,” the department said in a press release. “Nunley continues to research and collaborate with her co-workers to use music education as an influence on Eastbrook Elementary’s school culture.”
Bryant teaches at Logan Elementary School. During eight of her 13 years as a teacher, she has taught third grade. She has a B.S. in elementary education from West Virginia State University and from Marshall University, a M.Ed. in reading education and a certificate in leadership studies.
“She believes all students can succeed and works hard to provide authentic and collaborative learning experiences to engage and motivate students,” the Department of Education said in a release. “Outside of the classroom, Mrs. Bryant frequently leads professional development opportunities for elementary teachers in Logan County and remains current in educational research and technology.”
The other finalists are Samantha Coble of Mineral County, Claire Jones of Preston County, Christine Lambert of Pendleton County, Craig Mason of Wetzel County, Kennedy Moore of Fayette County, Lindsey Stell of Randolph County and Kimberly Tenney of Webster County.
“These 10 educators have a passion to teach the next generation of leaders, even under extreme circumstances, and have shown incredible resolve, ingenuity and heart,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch in the press release. “I am so proud of each and every one of them, and we are honored to have them serving our students in West Virginia.”