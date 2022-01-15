Ernie G. Anderson moderates a competition between Logan High School and Wayne High School during the first regional match of the West Virginia Academic Showdown quiz bowl competition on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Marshall University President Brad Smith welcomes guests as the university hosts the first regional match of the West Virginia Academic Showdown quiz bowl competition on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Students from Wayne High School compete during the first regional match of the West Virginia Academic Showdown quiz bowl competition on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Tug Valley High School won first place in the first regional match of the West Virginia Academic Showdown quiz bowl competition on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Pictured front row from left are students Braydan Goff, Evan Maynard, Cassidy Griffey and Ethan Colegrove; back row: Coach Kim Brown and students Karlie Carter and Megan Griffey.
Ernie G. Anderson moderates a competition between Logan High School and Wayne High School during the first regional match of the West Virginia Academic Showdown quiz bowl competition on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Marshall University President Brad Smith welcomes guests as the university hosts the first regional match of the West Virginia Academic Showdown quiz bowl competition on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Students from Wayne High School compete during the first regional match of the West Virginia Academic Showdown quiz bowl competition on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Tug Valley High School won first place in the first regional match of the West Virginia Academic Showdown quiz bowl competition on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Pictured front row from left are students Braydan Goff, Evan Maynard, Cassidy Griffey and Ethan Colegrove; back row: Coach Kim Brown and students Karlie Carter and Megan Griffey.
HUNTINGTON — Teams from around the area put their knowledge to the test in Saturday’s first regional match of the inaugural West Virginia Academic Showdown competition.
Hosted on Marshall University’s campus, teams from Logan Senior High School, Ripley High School, Spring Valley High School, Tug Valley High School and Wayne High School were quizzed on a variety of topics, with Tug Valley High School winning first place.
The win qualified the team for the statewide championship, which will take place March 25 in Charleston. Ripley High School, which won second place, also advanced.
“I’m definitely excited about going to Charleston and having the opportunity to compete in an academic competition,” Cassidy Griffey, team captain at Tug Valley High School, said in a release from the West Virginia Department of Education announcing the results. “Today was really exciting for me and for Tug Valley High.”
The event, a new academic competition for West Virginia high school students, features questions about literature, math, history, science, geography, fine arts, religion/mythology, social science, philosophy, current events, pop culture and general knowledge, the release said. There are 29 teams of four students participating this year.
Other regional competitions will take place at Shepherd University on Jan. 22, West Virginia University on Jan. 29, Concord University on Feb. 12 and West Virginia State University on Feb. 19. The first- and second-place teams from each regional will compete March 25 during the Academic Showdown championship, which will take place at the West Virginia Culture Center and will be broadcast live by West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.