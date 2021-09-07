LOUISA, Ky. — Two eastern Kentucky vocational schools will get more than $19 million to upgrade vocational education centers, according to the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.
Lawrence County will get $9.28 million, while Johnson County will receive $10 million, according to a news release. The money is part of $75 million across Kentucky to improve vocational education.
The money will create jobs and improve educational opportunities across the commonwealth. It will be used to fund renovation projects at local area vocational education centers. The Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission Board approved the grant funding last week, according to a news release.
“Our vocational programs are essential — providing education for our students, opportunities for our workers and a skilled workforce for our businesses to move our communities forward and continue our economic momentum,” Beshear said in a prepared release.
“This funding will ensure that Kentucky workers have access to state-of-the-art vocational facilities to learn the skills and trades they need to compete in our workforce,” Beshear said.
Lawrence County and Johnson County were among nine school districts to receive the funding, according to the release.
The money can be used to cover the cost of renovations, which include updating, expanding, repairing, replacing or rebuilding a structure, according to the release.
“This is a unique opportunity to upgrade and improve the quality of vocational education for hundreds of Kentuckians,” said Chelsey Couch, executive director of the Kentucky School Construction Facilities Commission.
The commission received 32 applications seeking $229 million in funding assistance.
The Governor’s Office will review qualifying projects for potential inclusion in Beshear’s recommended budget he will submit in January, according to the release.
It is part of more than $750 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, according to the release.
