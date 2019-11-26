HUNTINGTON — Crews took advantage of warm weather Monday to set up the 26-foot tall Christmas tree at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena plaza.
he City of Huntington will hold its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony there at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. Mayor Steve Williams will light the tree at 6:15 p.m.
There will be entertainment by Bridget’s Dance Academy, cookies and hot chocolate provided by the arena and PAX Cafe and a live weather report by WOWK-TV’s Spencer Adkins.
The event is free and open to the public.