HUNTINGTON — The roar of engines was heard rumbling throughout downtown Huntington on Friday as Tri-State ArenaCross kicked off a two-day event at Mountain Health Arena.
Races took place early in the day and well into the evening, featuring children and adults competing for cash and prizes. Opening ceremonies were followed by races in the top heats for both the amateur and professional categories, and the top heats will take place again Saturday, with money and trophies being handed out both evenings.
This weekend’s competition is the final event for the locally based motocross racing circuit.
The dirt starts flying again at 9 a.m. Saturday, with main events starting at 12:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Races will continue through 10 p.m.
Admission is $31 for adults; $21 for kids 4 to 12; and children 4 and younger get in free. For more information, visit MountainHealthArena.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.