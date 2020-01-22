HUNTINGTON — An Apache Junction, Arizona, man was sentenced to federal prison for a drug crime, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
Clint Gentile, 39, was sentenced to 90 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.
Gentile previously admitted he was traveling on Interstate 64 in Cabell County when the vehicle he was in was pulled over by the West Virginia State Police.
Troopers searched the vehicle and found 552 grams of methamphetamine and 11 grams of black tar heroin. Gentile admitted he intended to sell the drugs.
The West Virginia State Police Task Force West conducted the investigation. They were assisted by the Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force in the Northern District of West Virginia. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Taylor handled the prosecution.