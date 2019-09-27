HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Water Quality Board’s No. 1 priority is repairing Arlington Boulevard’s consistent flooding, Executive Director Brian Bracey told members of the city’s Administration and Finance Committee on Monday.
However, engineering designs are needed to understand what it will take for a permanent fix. Bracey said he hopes to sign onto a grant with the West Virginia Division of Highways to come up with a solution to the street’s flooding. The street is in the flood plain and rests in a low-lying area where the river is higher, he said.
“Our No. 1 priority is Arlington Boulevard — let me be clear about that,” he said.
In the meantime, Bracey said he’s using a budget savings to hire additional manpower and purchase more equipment needed for additional repairs around the city. The budget savings stemmed from an employee health insurance switch to a West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency plan last year.
Bracey went before committee members to discuss resolutions to purchase a new Dodge Ram and three dump truck chassis with dump beds for the Sanitary Board division. Bracey said he’s recently hired a crew leader and truck driver and hopes to hire two additional drivers in the future.
Those crews will address various work orders of needed repairs around the city, including tackling problematic spots like Arlington Boulevard. Crews would repair lines there to help with flooding until a more permanent fix could be found.
During a Huntington Water Quality Board meeting Tuesday, Bracey said crews have been working off a list of needed repairs, which were submitted by City Council members.
At one time the list contained more than 300 work orders, but that number was down to 97 on Tuesday, said Sanitary Board Director Wes Leek.
Leek said he intends to provide each council member with a report of repaired lines and water issues in their neighborhood district as they are made. The council members can then give updates to their constituents about what work is being performed, he said.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the Huntington Sanitary Board announced it was partnering with DataMax, a hidden asset recovery provider. The company already contracts with the city of Huntington to recover lost business and occupation taxes, city service fees and refuse fees.
The company would pursue people, businesses and government entities that do not pay the city’s monthly $7.15 Water Quality Service fee.