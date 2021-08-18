West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice joins officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Milton Mayor Thomas Canterbury to sign an agreement to work on a project to build an 8,300-foot-long levee between Milton and the Lower Mud River.
MILTON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host series of informational public meetings to address Milton residents’ questions and concerns regarding a floodwall project.
The meetings will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, Aug. 23-24 and Aug. 30-31. Members of the public can stop by during the hours to learn more about the Lower Mud River Floodwall Project. The meetings will be at Milton City Hall, 1139 Smith St.
According to the city’s website, masks or face coverings will be required for those in attendance because of rising delta variant coronavirus cases.
To see the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ website about the project, visit the meeting notice on the city of Milton’s website under the News & Events page.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.