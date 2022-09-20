The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will waive day use fees normally charged at boat launch ramps and swimming beaches at its recreation areas nationwide in recognition of National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities such as group picnic shelters.

