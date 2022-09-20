The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will waive day use fees normally charged at boat launch ramps and swimming beaches at its recreation areas nationwide in recognition of National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities such as group picnic shelters.
Other agencies and partners that manage recreation areas located on corps lands are encouraged, but not required, to comply with this waiver of day use fees in the areas they manage, according to a news release.
Volunteers who participate in one of the corps’ National Public Lands Day in-person activities will be issued a fee-free coupon if the volunteer site is participating in the coupon program. Volunteers should check with their local corps project for more information.
The fee-free coupon is valid for one year from the date of issuance and may be used for one day of entrance or day use fees at any participating federal agency’s park, forest or recreation area that charges either type of fees.
Thousands of volunteers are expected to support the more than 60 corps projects participating in this year’s National Public Lands Day, the largest annual volunteer hands-on restoration activity of its kind. Last year 4,100 volunteers served 17,000 hours on corps-managed lands, removing 47,300 pounds of trash, cleaning 434 miles of roadways and shoreline, maintaining 60 miles of trails, improving 503 acres of habitat and engaging 141 partner organizations.
The corps has been involved with National Public Lands Day since its inception in 1994 and has consistently been one of the event’s largest providers of sites and volunteers. The corps manages more than 400 lake and river projects in 43 states. With 90% of these projects located within 50 miles of metropolitan areas, corps sites provide a wide range of safe and affordable outdoor recreation opportunities close to home.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.