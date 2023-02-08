HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Councilman Todd Sweeney, who represents District 2, distributed a portion of his designation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO).
Sweeney gave HADCO President and CEO David Lieving a check for $50,000 on Wednesday. The money will go toward the redevelopment of the former Duncan Box & Lumber property on 14th Street West, which has been dormant for many years.
The property requires environmental remediation and structural repair before redevelopment can occur.
HADCO has overseen an environmental review of the site and is undertaking several remediation efforts, including the removal of underground storage tanks, closure of on-site monitoring wells and the safe remediation of oily water located in the basement of the property.
HADCO aims to prepare the site for development and to engage a number of private-sector developers to implement an anchor retail/recreation development that will drive tourism and commercial traffic to this section of 14th Street West.
“I’m excited to be a small part in the revitalization of this historic property,” Sweeney said. “In the future, this property will bring jobs and visitors to the area. Along with the addition of the Huntington Children’s Museum and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ new technical school, this is another step in the right direction for Huntington’s West End.”
Lieving said the funding will allow HADCO to prepare the site for redevelopment by removing environmental barriers and addressing other issues, thereby reducing the risk for interested investors.
The City of Huntington received $40,628,967 in ARPA funds in 2021. The funding is meant to help communities across the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each of Huntington City Council’s 11 representatives was designated with $100,000 in ARPA funds to distribute to community projects that qualify under the guidelines of the American Rescue Plan Act. Other council members have allocated their funds to projects including the planned Huntington Children’s Museum and improvements to the Ritter Park amphitheater.
