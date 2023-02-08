The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Duncan Box & Lumber.jpg

Huntington City Council District 2 representative Todd Sweeney, right, gives $50,000 of his American Rescue Plan Act funds for redevelopment of the former Duncan Box & Lumber property on Wednesday.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Councilman Todd Sweeney, who represents District 2, distributed a portion of his designation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO).

Sweeney gave HADCO President and CEO David Lieving a check for $50,000 on Wednesday. The money will go toward the redevelopment of the former Duncan Box & Lumber property on 14th Street West, which has been dormant for many years.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.