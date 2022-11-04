HUNTINGTON — A man accused of shooting a restaurant employee Friday morning along 4th Avenue in Huntington has been arrested.
According to Huntington Communications Director Bryan Chambers, Huntington Police Department was dispatched to the 1500 block of 4th Avenue just after 3 a.m. Friday for reports of a fight. Before officers arrived, shots had been fired outside of Premier Pub & Grill.
Chambers said the incident resulted in a stray bullet striking a D.P. Dough employee, who was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said a man believed to be the shooter was arrested Friday morning and Huntington police officers are currently searching for the driver of a vehicle the shooter used to flee the scene.
Williams said the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration has suspended the business’s liquor license as the criminal and ABCA investigations continue.
Check back later for more on this developing story.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
