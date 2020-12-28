HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was arrested and charged in connection to an incident Monday morning in the 2900 block of Sheppard Drive.
According to a media release from the Huntington Police Department, Patrick Culver Elliot, 65, of Sheppard Drive, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
At 9:46 a.m. Dec 28, officers responded to a call at 2956 Sheppard Drive about a man with a firearm. While officers were responding to the call, police say the suspect fired three rounds into a neighbor’s residence. No injuries were reported.
When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with the suspect, and convinced him to drop his firearm after several minutes of negotiation.
Elliot was taken into custody without incident.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eleven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit Larceny, 2:37 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 7th Avenue.
Battery, 10:41 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 4th Avenue.
Runaway, 7:00 p.m. Sunday, West 6th Avenue.
Use of Obscene Matter With Intent to seduce a Minor, 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Cavalier Drive.
Shoplifting; Paraphernalia, 7:00 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit Larceny, 8:00 p.m. Saturday, 1500 block of 17th Street.
Information Report, 12:00 p.m. Saturday, 3600 block of 5th Avenue Guyandotte.
Obstructing Traffic, 10:53 a.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:35 p.m. Saturday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Information Report, 2:00 a.m. Sunday, 3700 block of Crane Avenue.
Two people were jailed on felony charges Sunday, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail.
Scott Christopher Dupuie, 29, was jailed at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bail was not set.
Tara Lee Hedge, 43, was jailed at 10:00 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with introducing a controlled substance into a correctional facility and conspiracy. Bail was not set.