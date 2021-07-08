HUNTINGTON -- A man suspected of shooting another in Huntington last weekend has been arrested, according to city officials.
Brendon Tyree Garner, 32, of Huntington, was charged with malicious assault and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
According to Huntington Communications Director Bryan Chambers, the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, drug unit and SWAT team, along with the Bureau of Alcohol and Firearms arrested Graner in the 100 block of Norway Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
He is accused of shooting Daniel Coubert on June 29 at the intersection of 17th Street in Charleston Avenue in Huntington. Coubert, of Ashland, was found unresponsive in a vehicle before being taken to a hospital for treatment. He was listed in serious, but stable condition at the time.
Coubert had been arrested earlier in June and charged with wanton endangerment and conspiracy after he was accused of firing multiple shots from his vehicle in the Marcum Terrace housing community.