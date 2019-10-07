HUNTINGTON — An arrest was made over the weekend in a Saturday afternoon stabbing that occurred in downtown Huntington.
Curt Allen Rivard, 50, was jailed at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Huntington Police Department charged him with malicious wounding and failure to process.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Rivard is accused of stabbing Joshua Marks in the right abdomen just after 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in the 600 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington. Marks was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment. Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial previously said the injuries were minor.
Rivard is also accused of refusing to be photographed or have his fingerprints taken for processing after this arrest.
Bond was set at $35,000.