HUNTINGTON -- Nearly two years after a man was killed after being gunned down in his driveway on 28th Street in Huntington, an arrest has been made.
Chrysilla Rose “C.J.” Gundy, 28, of Huntington, was charged with first-degree murder by the Huntington Police Department in the shooting death of Charles Edward Allen of Detroit. She was jailed Oct. 8 at Western Regional Jail, where she remained housed.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, the Huntington Police Department responded Dec. 28, 2019, to the 900 block of 28th Street in Huntington at about 10:16 p.m. to find gunshot victim Charles Allen lying near the driveway of 960 28th St. Huntington. He was later pronounced dead by Cabell County EMS.
A small plastic bag containing a white crystallized substance was found wedged in a fence hear his body, along with a cell phone to the right of his body. Ten 9mm spent shell casings were found in the driveway and front yard of the home and a black Mazda CX7 was parked in the street with its driver door open. Two cell phones were found inside the vehicle, as well.
Several witnesses have given police statements since the shooting occurred.
Witnesses said they saw a male and female running from the driveway following the shooting and the male dropped a gun, but he picked it up and ran south on 28th Street. Another said they saw the two get into a Dodge Ram truck in the 1000 block of 27th Street. Another witness said they had seen the truck with Illinois registration parked outside of Allen’s home all day.
Another witness said he saw the truck drive up 27th Street prior to the shooting with a male and female exiting and coming out between two houses at 28th street before one of them started shooting, the criminal complaint said.
Moments before the shooting, Gundy was inside 960 28th Street arguing with the victim over money the victim owed Gundy, another witness told police. The witness said Gundy left the home before the victim and moments after the victim exited, multiple gunshots were heard. The witness then went outside to find Allen dead.
Another witness said Gundy told her the day of the shooting Allen had stolen about three ounces of meth from her at a home in the 1100 block of 25th Street. Gundy solicited the witness to set up a drug deal with Allen so she could confront him about the stolen drugs, the criminal complaint said.
The witness said Gundy told them, “Allen took me for everything I had, I need all my (stuff) back or he’s dying”.
The officer said through his investigation he found Gundy had rented a Dodge Ram truck with Illinois registration from a car dealership Dec. 28. About five days later, Gundy traded the vehicle in for a Dodge Challenger in Columbus, Ohio, the criminal complaint said.
About 12:30 p.m. Oct. 27, 2020, Gundy was stopped by the Huntington Violent Crimes Drug Task Force about an unrelated narcotics investigation, at which time $1,410 in cash, a digital scale and three cell phones were seized.
Her cell phone, along with the victims found the day of the shooting, show the two were communicating with each other before and leading up to the shooting. Messages show Gundy had been attempting to get the victim to pay her and him acknowledge he owed her money.
Based on that information and witness statements and other evidence, the officer said he believes Gundy to be Allen’s killer.
She is currently set for a preliminary evidence hearing Tuesday at 1:30 in Cabell County Magistrate Court.