HUNTINGTON — A warrant has been issued for a Tennessee man accused of malicious wounding following an incident with a knife at the Cabell Huntington Hospital garage.
Marvin Logan, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was a strike replacement worker at the hospital and is accused of cutting David Johnson, of Gary, Indiana, also a replacement worker, with a knife, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.
Zerkle said a deputy responded to a 911 call of a possible stabbing at the hospital just after 7 p.m. on Monday.
“It was an altercation, not really a stabbing,” Zerkle said. “There was a knife involved and the victim received a minor cut.”
Zerkle says an arrest warrant has been signed charging Logan with the felonious assault.
"He is still at-large, but we anticipate arresting him very soon," the sheriff said.
Officers with the Huntington Police Department also responded to the 911 call.
“According to Deputy Chief Phil Watkins, there was a brief altercation (no stabbing as suggested by the 911 call) between two workers at the hospital. When HPD officers arrived, the altercation had already ended,” City of Huntington communications director Bryan Chambers said in an email.
A spokesperson for Cabell Huntington Hospital said the incident continues to be investigated.
This is the second time since the strike at Cabell Huntington Hospital began, a replacement worker has been arrested. The first arrest of a replacement worker at the hospital happened on Nov. 4.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Huntington police officers were called to the hospital and advised of a possible domestic incident. In the complaint, a woman told police her boyfriend had physically assaulted her Thursday afternoon before the start of their shift at the hospital and that a first incident had occurred at a motel at Winfield in Putnam County. The woman told police the suspect also assaulted her at the hospital in the early morning hours of Thursday, sometime between midnight and 5 a.m., when they were walking back into the hospital from the parking garage.
The woman told police the suspect struck her in the back of the head with a closed fist. She said the man accused her of cheating on him and while they were cleaning a patient’s room he bit her ear. The man was taken into custody and arrested on the misdemeanor charge, then transported to the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The 28-year-old Alabama man was arraigned in both Cabell and Putnam counties.
The Herald-Dispatch typically does not name defendants charged with misdemeanors.
Service Employees International Union (SEIU) District 1199, which represents more than 900 service and maintenance unit workers who walked off the job on Nov. 3, said it has received several “horrific” reports from inside the hospital.
Registered nurses at the hospital, which are part of the same union but not part of the same bargaining unit and not on strike, voiced concerns in a press conference about the workers brought in by the hospital.
The nurses claimed “out-of-town” workers are not performing the jobs to hospital standards, policies or training and said the new work conditions have caused an unnecessary stressful care environment for everyone within the hospital.
Contract negotiations resumed Tuesday with a federal mediator.