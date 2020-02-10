BARBOURSVILLE — Two people were arrested on felony charges Sunday, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Sammy Cooper Jr., 34, was incarcerated at 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and another unspecified felony. Bond was not set.
Jeremy James Ellis, 25, was incarcerated at 7:25 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with escape and home confinement violation. Bond was denied.