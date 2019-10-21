BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were arrested on felony charges Sunday, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail.
Vincent Phillip Lewis, 25, was incarcerated at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a family court order, felony burglary and misdemeanor destruction of property. Bond was $55,000.
Justin Wayne Rhodes, 31, was incarcerated at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation, domestic assault and domestic battery. Bond was $85,000 cash-only.
Brandon Travis Stewart, 33, was incarcerated at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with felony burglary and misdemeanor fleeing, destruction of property, false pretense, shoplifting and receiving and transferring stolen property. Bond was $70,000.