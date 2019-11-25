BARBOURSVILLE — Two people were arrested Sunday on felony charges, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail.
Joseph Nathanial Caudillo, 23, was incarcerated at 2:25 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice and misdemeanor destruction of property. Bond was not set.
Steven Jeffrey Deadwyler, 22, was incarcerated at 9 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempt to commit a felony and misdemeanor breaking and entering a vehicle. Bond was not set.