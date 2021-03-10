HUNTINGTON — Two individuals were arrested Tuesday after a shooting at a Fairfield neighborhood gas station in Huntington and subsequent vehicle chase.
Omarr Boone, 37, of Ravenna, Ohio, was charged with malicious wounding, being a felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing in a vehicle and fleeing on foot. A passenger in his vehicle, Janeka Ward, 29, of Huntington, was arrested on a drug-related warrant.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2200 block of 8th Avenue. While shell casings were found, no victim was at the scene.
After reviewing video from the gas station, officers obtained a suspect vehicle description. While there, they were told that Larry Dunn, 33, of Huntington, called 911 stating he had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The suspect vehicle was spotted by officers shortly after, and it fled, traveling east on 5th Avenue into Guyandotte before turning west on Washington Boulevard, where it struck a parked car in the area of Woodmere Memorial Park before Boone fled on foot, Cornwell said.
He was later located and arrested by police.
Boone’s preliminary hearing is set for March 17 in Cabell County Magistrate Court. He is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.