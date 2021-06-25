KENOVA — A local grocery store was overtaken by a fire Thursday night in Kenova, and officials have ruled the fire as arson and burglary.
Save A Lot, located at 1400 Chestnut St., caught fire around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, and West Virginia state fire marshals have determined that someone entered the store between 11 and 11:30 p.m., took an undisclosed amount of cash and set fire to the store when leaving.
Wayne County 911 reported there was no one inside the building when it caught fire, and EMS reported no one was injured.
While the fire marshals are working with the Kenova Volunteer Fire Department to assess the damage inside, a glimpse of the damage can be seen around the store as pieces of the roof are damaged and some have fallen off.
Kenova VFD Chief Jamie Stoner said the entire store sustained heavy smoke damage, the majority of the store sustained water damage and more than a fourth of the store had significant fire damage.
The fire has resulted in the closure of the Save A Lot until the foreseeable future, according to a Facebook post from the business, but the ultimate goal is to repair and reopen.
“It is with great sadness that we will have to stay closed for the foreseeable future due to the devastating fire we experienced. We are fully committed to re-building once all the dust settles,” the post states. “We hope that (M)ayor Tim Bias and the city will help us get back on our feet as the people of Kenova deserve to have low priced food and another option besides the store in Ceredo. We are going to explore all options that are available to us.”
Bias said the fire is awful news for the community, as many people rely on it for their daily needs.
Stoner said it is believed the fire was started in the rear of the store, and state fire marshals are working to get any video surveillance of the store.
A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information on the incident that leads to conviction. Anyone who saw suspicious people or vehicles in the area around the time of the fire is asked to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at 800-233-3473.