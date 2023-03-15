HUNTINGTON — A case of a tenant accused of intentionally starting a fire in a residence was continued Tuesday for a mental evaluation.
The Huntington Fire Department responded at 4:16 p.m. March 6 to a fire in the 200 block of Gallaher Street.
The department's investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set, according to the criminal complaint filed against 42-year-old Michael W. Pyles. Pyles was charged with first-degree arson.
Pyles was scheduled to appear in an eviction hearing four days later on March 10. The hearing was set regarding reports by the landlord.
A criminal complaint filed four days before the March 6 fire stated Pyles called police repeatedly, saying his mother and others were breaking the windows at his residence.
Police said that when they arrived at the residence at approximately 4 a.m. March 2, they witnessed Pyles inside screaming and breaking windows.
While police were at the residence, Pyles called 911 again and said there were people in his front yard. Police did not see anyone in the yard, according to the complaint.
Pyles called 911 five times within a 10-hour period from the evening of March 1 to the morning of March 2.
Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Payton Smith and defense attorney Claude Sigley representing Pyles both signed the motion to the continue the case for a mental evaluation.
Pyles was lodged in Western Regional Jail with a $50,000 bond.
