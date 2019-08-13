CULLODEN - The following information was provided by reports from the Cabell County Sheriff's Office:
ARSON: Neighbors on Cloverleaf Circle in Culloden say an unknown individual of intentionally starting a fire that torched around 30 hay bales Thursday night between 5 and 11 p.m.
The owner of the lost hay told deputies the suspect appears to have started a fire with plastic and clothing that spread to the nearby bales. No other property was damaged.
No arrests have been made.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Discharging a firearm in city limits, 9:24 p.m. Sunday, 19th Street/Doulton Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Failure to maintain control of a vehicle, no insurance, driving under suspension, 6:05 p.m. Sunday, Norway Avenue and Saltwell Road.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Saturday, 500 Block of Richmond Street.
Warrant service, 6:20 p.m. Sunday, 10th Street/7th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, 17th Street/Buffington Avenue.
Receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle, recovered stolen vehicle, 4:04 p.m. Sunday, 11th Street/6th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 2600 block of 1st Avenue.
Robbery, 3:55 p.m. Sunday, 24th Street/Artisan Avenue.
Trespassing, 7:40 a.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 17th Street.
Battery, petit larceny, 3 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of 4th Avenue.
Trespassing, 8:14 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property, midnight Saturday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service, 3:08 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Malicious assault, 1 a.m. Sunday, 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue.
Domestic battery, 11:35 p.m. Saturday, 2200 block of Washington Avenue.