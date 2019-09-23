Del Checcolo was joined by two of her students, 14-year-old Emily Wood and 6-year-old Easton Wood, at Art in the Park on Sunday. The event, hosted by the Tri-State Arts Association at Ritter Park this weekend, brought together local painters, photographers and quilt makers to sell their art surrounded by the natural scenes of the park.
Emily and Easton Wood were busy painting some scenery using oil-based paints. They’ve both been featured in Del Checcolo’s gallery, the 3rd Avenue Art Gallery, and Emily Wood even sold one of her paintings during the weekend’s event.
“I tell people all the time, especially with oil paintings, that landscape or still lifes, those are techniques that can be taught to you,” Del Checcolo said. “You can’t really teach people how to do a portrait, but there is a technique o doing a tree or doing a flower. Those are techniques that can be taught.”
Del Checcolo specializes in detailed portraits, including dogs and cats. Every Christmas she’s commissioned to paint dozens of pets, she said.
Sandra “Charlie” Charles, of Huntington, was selling her custom-painted quilts on Sunday. Charles said she got started when she couldn’t find a sky fabric to her liking, so she painted her own. From there, her quilts blossomed into flowers, landscapes and the ocean at sunset, among other things.
Charles said she’s proud her work is rooted in the culture of West Virginia, where women used various techniques to make quilts for their families.
“That is really where women’s history is. All those patterns are from engineers,” she said. “That would be women, lady, female engineers who designed those. It took a lot of configuring to get the shapes into where you want them.”
Also selling his art was Charlie Ott, of Lincoln County, who specializes in painting West Virginia homesteads. Some of the 100-year-old homes he’s depicted are no longer standing. Ott said it’s important to preserve the memories of how West Virginians used to live decades ago.
“A lot of them aren’t there now,” he said. “That’s all I do is drive around and try to find old barns, old houses, old homesteads and try to paint pictures of them. Especially, the old barns with Mail Pouches printed on them.”