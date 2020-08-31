ONA — Artist Linda Childers’ Summer Art Show 2020 in Ona on Sunday offered more than just art.
In addition to at least 30 original paintings displayed on easels, hanging in trees and sitting in flower beds in her front yard on Sunny Drive in Ona that were up for auction, Childers also shared her organic gardening journey.
Childers said she wasn’t just inspired to paint a bunch of art, because she also has been “upping (her) gardening game” using no-till, organic methods, and wanted to share her excitement and new cultivating knowledge.
Childers said during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, she used every spare moment to create masks out of air-conditioning filters as part of the West Virginia Mask Army, a project she quit when masks appeared in retail stores.
“Then I realized this slowdown period was a good time to create art for my house, something I’d been putting off, and after I did that, I decided to have The Summer Art Show 2020,” she said.
All proceeds from the charity auction, minus expenses of the auction site and credit card costs, will go to either Hilary Turner’s campaign for U.S. Congress, the Facing Hunger Foodbank or the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. The buyer decided where the donations would go, according to Childers.
According to the auction site prior to the show, there were a total of 113 bids, and all the paintings had received a bid. The total amount raised was $2,285, but that was expected to increase as more bids came in on Sunday.
Childers is a former teacher who decided in 2012 to start a second career of making art. Her first art show was in 2015 following her marathon “30 Paintings of Huntington in 30 Days.”
Her work can be viewed and purchased locally at The Wildflower Gift Gallery in The Market and The Red Caboose at Heritage Station.
View Childers’ work on Facebook at Art by Linda or at artbylinda.org.