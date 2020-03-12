HUNTINGTON — Amid the chaos regarding the state of the world this week, people found a brief respite in creativity on display at the monthly Arts Night Out meet-up at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington.
For the March event, Huntington Fiction Factory brought together writers and aspiring authors to collaborate and learn from one another, while The Red Caboose hosted Liz Pavlovic.
"A lot of my work is inspired by experiences in West Virginia and Appalachia, but I'm always fascinated by the weird and mundane anywhere,” Pavlovic said. “I'm drawn to things that are often overlooked, so I end up exploring a lot of food traditions, obscure monsters, and urban myths. I love digging deeper into obsessions and cliches, and often use wordplay and visual humor in my work.”
Pattern of Integrity's series of woodworking pieces, inspired by Native American motifs and the colors of the Southwest, was created specifically for Sip’s space.
Arts Night Out takes place at Heritage Station the second Thursday of every month. For more information, visit https://artsnightoutwv.com or https://www.facebook.com/ArtsNightOutWV/.