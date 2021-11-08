Artist Jeremiah Smith, a 4th grade student at Highlawn Elementary, right, speaks to superintendent Ryan Saxe as Cabell County Schools conducts the Night on Fifth art walk on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Huntington.
Artist Jaxon Holley, a 7th grade student from Huntington East Middle School, left, poses for a photo with superintendent Ryan Saxe as Cabell County Schools conducts the Night on Fifth art walk on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Huntington.
People give a round of applause for the students while they listen to superintendent Ryan Saxe speak as Cabell County Schools conducts the Night on Fifth art walk on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Huntington.
Artist Alaya Atkins, a 5th grade student at Highlawn Elementary, poses for a photo next to her artwork as Cabell County Schools conducts the Night on Fifth art walk on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Students weren’t merely walking the halls of the central board office Monday evening, they were decorating them as well.
Another event postponed by the coronavirus has returned, and it’s one that featured student artists from six different schools in Cabell County, where their artwork is displayed in the halls of the central board office.
The Superintendent’s Art Walk event, “A Night on 5th,” featured students’ visual art pieces, many of which are framed and displayed through the hallways of the first floor of the building.
Students from Huntington East Middle, Altizer Elementary, Explorer Academy, Guyandotte Elementary, Highlawn Elementary and the Cabell County Career Technology Center participated.
“The thing I love about teaching middle school is that age group is just discovering their talents and skills and things they like to do,” Huntington East Middle School art teacher Courtney Gorman said.
“I see potential in a lot of students that don’t see it in themselves and when they find out their artwork is on display here it can really spark an interest in art for them,” she added.
Gorman watched many of her students showcase their work to district administrators, including Superintendent Ryan Saxe who questioned them about their inspiration for the pieces and what media they used to create it.
It wasn’t just just artists that made the night a hit, though, as refreshments were served by Huntington High School’s ProStart Culinary Arts program, and entertainment was provided by student musical performers from across the school district.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
