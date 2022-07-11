ABOVE: Nature-inspired stationary from IvyLine Designs sit on display for shoppers during the Second Saturday Market on Saturday at Heritage Station in Huntington. LEFT: A sketch of Mothman from Ballyraven sits among the other items on display during the Second Saturday Market on Saturday at Heritage Station in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Heritage Station in Huntington was abuzz Saturday with vendors and buyers encompassing the culture of Appalachia during the monthly Second Saturday Market.
The market gives area residents a chance to fall in love with new crafts while also meeting the artists who made the projects. Saturday’s vendors ranged from ceramicists to screen-printer, stationary artists and more.
