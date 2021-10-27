KENOVA — On Tuesday, a Huntington artist began her mission of carving the largest pumpkin ever displayed at the West Virginia Pumpkin House, saying it will be a challenge, but she is excited.
Sassa Wilkes, a former art education and drawing professor at Marshall University and art teacher at Cabell Midland High School, began carving the centerpiece with little expectation since it is the first time using this medium for her work. While she has been an artist for the majority of her life and has worked on a variety of mediums, her background is primarily in sculpture.
“I’ve carved a lot of things sculpturally like stone and wood, but everything you carve acts different, so I just decided not to make much of a plan and just wait and see how it wants to behave,” she said.
Wilkes was recruited by Pumpkin House owner Ric Griffith to carve the 1,803-pound pumpkin he purchased for the display. It was grown by Fort Gay native Robert Cyrus, who grows giant pumpkins to participate in weighing competitions.
Wilkes, along with her sister Ginny Campbell and mother Annette Campbell, said she is attempting to carve Medusa, the mythological creature with snakes for hair who can turn people to stone by looking at them, into the giant pumpkin, and she is interested to see how the material will work with her.
“I got a little obsessed with the Medusa lore, and I thought that it would be really fitting coming from me, and in line with what I do since I do portraiture,” she said. “I love painting faces, and the idea of carving a face is really interesting to me, but also, it’s so bumpy. I can picture using that for the snakes.”
Annette Campbell said though she’s not an artist, she’s excited to be able to help out with the giant pumpkin.
“I have wanted to come down here forever to work on pumpkins, and the first time I get to come down here is to help with the giant pumpkin. That’s awesome,” Campbell said.
Griffith said the giant pumpkin may be his favorite part about this year’s display, and he hopes to work with Cyrus in the future to have a giant pumpkin on display each year.
Having taken 2020 off, he said he’s excited to come back showcasing something most Pumpkin House visitors will not have seen before.
Griffith said he and Wilkes collaborated to discuss possible designs, but he has ultimately left Wilkes to her own creativity and he will be satisfied no matter what she carves.
“I’m excited. This is a new innovation with our display, and I think it’ll bring enjoyment to thousands of people,” Griffith said.
Roughly 3,000 regular-sized pumpkins are also in the process of being carved by Griffith and other community volunteers this week. Griffith said they are still looking for adults to help carve, as children under 16 cannot use the carving tools.
Griffith said the goal is to have all pumpkins carved and set up Thursday evening so those who contributed can enjoy the display during the Ceredo-Kenova Autumnfest activities Friday and Saturday. Wilkes said she hopes the giant pumpkin will take three days to complete.
The pumpkins are expected to remain on display through the first week of November, but Griffith said it depends on when they start wilting.