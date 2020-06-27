CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — A project to revive several murals in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, is underway after the paintings endured about 20 years of wear and tear.
In 1999, the city of Catlettsburg recruited Beverly St. Lawrence, an artist out of Huntington, to help develop the area by bringing art to the floodwall, similar to that in Portsmouth, Ohio.
“After years of abuse, we are restoring them,” said St. Lawrence, who has other murals throughout the Tri-State area. “I’m just using my first painting as a base to start from.”
On Friday, St. Lawrence began restoring a mural of Thomas R. Brown High School, a former school in the area built in 1910.
St. Lawrence painted several other murals on the floodwall, including a portrait of Billy C. Clark, an author native to the city.