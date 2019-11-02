HUNTINGTON — An exhibition of art quilts inspired by places in the Tri-State area is on display now through Nov. 30 at the 3rd Avenue Art Gallery, 733 3rd Ave. in Huntington.
An opening-night reception for the display of 20 quilts, titled “Tri-State Impressions,” took place Friday.
The quilts, created by members of Innovative Fiber Artists Network, share the artists’ unique representations of buildings, landscapes and other iconic images of the region and will be available for purchase.
Members of the group are Sandy Charles, Leigh McDonald, Delores Johnson, Jane Jarvis, Hazel Kirschenmann and Linda Childers, who all share a love of creating art using fabric.