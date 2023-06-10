Nik Botkin installs his work ‘Saber Hawk’ for the upcoming show ‘How Close is that to Richmond?’ on Friday at the Marshall Visual Art Center’s Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery in downtown Huntington.
Nik Botkin installs his work ‘Saber Hawk’ for the upcoming show ‘How Close is that to Richmond?’ on Friday at the Marshall Visual Art Center’s Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Artists with works in the upcoming exhibit “How Close is That to Richmond?” curated by Marshall University’s School of Art and Design Gallery Director Courtney Chapman, were busy setting up this week in preparation for the opening Monday.
It will be open June 12 through July 6 with a closing reception planned for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, that is free and open to all.
