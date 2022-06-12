HUNTINGTON — Over 20 juried artists’ works were on display at Ritter Park in Huntington on Saturday as part of the Tri-State Arts Association’s Art in the Park 2022.
“This public display of art gives the community a chance to appreciate art with their families, and it also gives our artists a chance to see each other’s work,” said Laura Moul, president of the Tri-State Arts Association. “We have been doing this for over two decades, and people really seem to enjoy it.”
Jason and Mary Beth Merritt, of Lesage, said they are particularly fond of photography.
“I like the hometown photos and those of West Virginia,” Mary Beth Merritt said. “This is our first time and (we) really love how they have it all set.”
Daniel and Alison Demick, of Huntington, love painting and being able to meet the artists.
“We appreciate all the art, but we sort of gravitate toward paintings,” Alison Demick said. “Being able to meet the artist also gives it a much more memorable experience than just going to look at art in a museum.”
Watercolor and acrylic painting artist Kris Hillen was displaying his existential images at the park.
“I have been painting and involved in art my entire life,” the 40-year-old said. “This is my visual poetry. Having art displayed in public and free to the community is so important. I have had a good response, and I love meeting like-minded people who appreciate all forms of art.”
The event continues Sunday from noon until 5 p.m., Moul said.
“We encourage everyone to come out with your families because this event gives children an appreciation of art in a public setting,” she said. “This is a chance to meet a group of skilled artisans organized to provide support for its members and enhance our community through art.”
The association also sponsors a biennial juried art exhibition that draws artists from all over the Tri-State.
“This exhibit is in collaboration with the Huntington Museum of Art and is currently on display and will continue to Aug. 28, 2022,” Moul said. “All artwork at the Art in the Park and on display at the Huntington Museum of Art is available for sale.”
For more information, contact Moul at 304-743-8281.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
